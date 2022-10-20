Dispute leads to shooting inside Stonecrest Mall, police say

They said one man involved was "grazed" and that there were no other injuries.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A person was shot Thursday afternoon at The Mall at Stonecrest during a fight, DeKalb Police said.

It is unknown how many rounds were fired -- police only said "shots were fired." They said one man involved was "grazed" and that there were no other injuries.

Police said this was not an "active shooter situation."

The mall is closed in order for the DeKalb Police to complete their investigation, management told 11Alive. They said the mall will "reopen shortly."

