'A death wish' | Atlanta Police warn of stowaways on tractor-trailers in dangerous new 'game'

APD said there have been several recent incidents where people have been seen riding on the outside of moving semi-trucks on local highways.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is warning drivers about stowaways on the back of tractor-trailers and other vehicles in a dangerous new "game."

APD said there have been several recent incidents where people have been seen riding on the outside of moving semi-trucks on local highways.

"We realize this may come as a surprise to some, but riding on the outside of a semi-truck that is going 65 to 75 mph, or any moving vehicle on I-285, I-75 or any other road, at any speed, is a death wish of sorts," APD wrote in a Facebook post.

The police department said stowaways are not only putting the driver of the truck in danger, but the drivers in the cars behind and beside the truck at risk of their safety.

"If the person getting the 'free ride' loses their balance and falls off, or jumps off the moving vehicle, they will almost certainly be struck by other cars that are nearby, possibly injuring other drivers, and causing a multi-car collision as others try to avoid being in the fray," APD wrote. "This hazardous buffoonery by Atlanta’s wayward souls will not be tolerated. There is nothing humorous about jeopardizing the safety of drivers or persons."

APD said if you see a stowaway on the back of a truck, put your camera down and call 911 instead.