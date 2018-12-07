A group of northeast Georgia missionaries who had been stranded in Haiti due to civil unrest are now heading home.

Pastor Jason Webb from Mount Olivet Baptist Church in Hartwell, along with a 21 others traveling with him, had been in the island nation since June 30. They were supposed to leave on Saturday, July 7, but violent protests over rising gas prices prevented the group from leaving.

The protests shut down the main road leading to the nation's international airport.

"Friday afternoon, amid a scheduled gas price increase, the Haitian people began to protest the gas hike, and first there were reports of people going to the gas station and pulling the hoses off the pumps," said Webb, in an interview with 11Alive's Christie Etheridge. "A little further down, they were set on fire. In our town, they created roadblocks with debris, rocks and burning tires."

The group is set to arrive around 7 pm at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and then returning to Hartwell by bus.

"The only thing we want is Chick-fil-A and sweet tea," Webb said.

