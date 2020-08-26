MARTA train stuck on tracks strands passengers for more than an hour

A second train sent to retrieve the passengers also got stuck, a MARTA spokesperson said.

ATLANTA — A MARTA train was stuck on the tracks, stranding passengers for more than an hour Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the transit agency.

According to MARTA's Colleen Kieman, a northbound train was disabled at 3:24 p.m., just south of the Lindbergh Center Station, because of a loss of power.

"A train was sent to get the passengers who were stuck, but it lost power also," Kieman said. "Power is now restored, and the train that had been stuck moved to the station at 4:35 p.m."