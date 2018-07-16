ATLANTA -- A woman and a 6-month-old baby are in the hospital after bullets showered a SE Atlanta home.

The shooting happened on the 600 block of New Town Circle at around 9 p.m. As bullets started raining down, one woman bent down to shield a baby from the gunfire.

According to police, the woman and the baby are not related.

She suffered a gunshot wound to her hip and the baby was grazed in the back by a bullet.

Both the woman and the baby were transported to the hospital alert, conscious and breathing.

Police said it appeared to be a random incident and do not have any suspects.

