'Known street racer' sentenced on 4 counts of hosting 'Takeover' events, among other charges

Kristopher Repka pleaded guilty to four counts of promoting or organizing drag races/laying drags exhibitions and one count of reckless driving.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A "known street racer" pleaded guilty to multiple traffic charges in four separate cases, according to a release from the DeKalb County Solicitor-General.

Kristopher Repka, pictured below, has been seen on multiple occasions by police hosting "Takeover" events throughout DeKalb County. Repka has been spotted in person and on social media videos where he posts illegal street racing videos on his YouTube Channel, a release stated.

In the videos, Repka has been seen encouraging drivers to block off the intersections and roads to keep other cars, including police vehicles, from entering their racing or drifting areas. Additionally, in one of the videos, Repka has been seen hitting an unknown bystander with his car, according to the release.

Repka pleaded guilty to four counts of promoting or organizing drag races/ laying drags exhibitions and one count of reckless driving.

A DeKalb County judge sentenced Repka to 48 months in jail with six to serve in custody – and the remaining 42 months on probation. Repka is also required to complete a defensive driver and traffic violators program. The solicitor-general said his driver's license has been suspended for a year and he faces fines totaling $5,000. He must also not have contact with anyone associated with street racing, the solicitor-general said.