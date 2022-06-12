Driver faces several charges after laying drag, Atlanta Police say

APD said they found 23 grams of marijuana and three guns after searching the car.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have made an arrest in connection to street racing Saturday.

Authorities said the driver of an orange Dodge Charger was taken into custody after allegedly driving recklessly and laying drag at 1648 Lakeside Drive.

According to APD, the driver took off when officers attempted to go up to the car. APD said they found 23 grams of marijuana and three guns after searching the car. The man was taken into custody and faces a number of charges:

Reckless Driving

Laying drag

Obstruction

Possession of Marijuana less than an ounce

Driving on the sidewalk

Suspended license

Improper parking

Fleeing and Eluding

Driving on the wrong side of the road

Failed to obey traffic control device