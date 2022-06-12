Driver faces several charges after laying drag, Atlanta Police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have made an arrest in connection to street racing Saturday.
Authorities said the driver of an orange Dodge Charger was taken into custody after allegedly driving recklessly and laying drag at 1648 Lakeside Drive.
According to APD, the driver took off when officers attempted to go up to the car. APD said they found 23 grams of marijuana and three guns after searching the car. The man was taken into custody and faces a number of charges:
- Reckless Driving
- Laying drag
- Obstruction
- Possession of Marijuana less than an ounce
- Driving on the sidewalk
- Suspended license
- Improper parking
- Fleeing and Eluding
- Driving on the wrong side of the road
- Failed to obey traffic control device
"We would like to commend Zone 2 officers for their excellent work and arresting a Street Racing suspect. Thanks to their investigation efforts, one less Street Racer will be driving recklessly on City of Atlanta streets tonight," APD said.