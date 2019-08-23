ATLANTA — Street sweepers clearing the road near Interstate 285 at Langford Parkway discovered a dead man on Thursday night, Atlanta Police confirmed.

Police said the street sweepers told officers "they located a male not alert, conscious or breathing in the grassy area near the highway."

Atlanta Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the man deceased, police said.

The cause of the man's death has not been determined. Police said both homicide investigators and accident investigators were notified and responded to the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

