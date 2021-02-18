Two transported with burns, possible missing pets in DeKalb Co. structure fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A structure fire has shut the northbound lanes along Buford Highway in DeKalb County.
According to fire officials, two people, a man and a woman, have been transported from the scene with burns.
They said pets were possibly missing, as well.
The scene remains active.
Buford Highway is closed between Beverly Hills Dr. and Chamblee Tucker Rd., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
GDOT said emergency personnel were on scene.
The agency issued this alert around 7:30 a.m.: "There is a structure fire on State Route 13 Northbound at Beverly Hills Drive in Dekalb County. All northbound lanes are closed between Beverly Hills Drive and Chamblee Tucker Road. Emergency personnel are on scene. Motorists are urged to use an alternate route to avoid delays. For more information, please continue to check Georgia 511 or www.511ga.org."