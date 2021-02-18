Two transported with burns, possible missing pets in DeKalb Co. structure fire

It has closed the Buford Highway northbound lanes.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A structure fire has shut the northbound lanes along Buford Highway in DeKalb County.

According to fire officials, two people, a man and a woman, have been transported from the scene with burns.

They said pets were possibly missing, as well.

The scene remains active.

Buford Highway is closed between Beverly Hills Dr. and Chamblee Tucker Rd., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

GDOT said emergency personnel were on scene.