COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A student brought a weapon to school and put a Marietta high school on Code Red on Friday, the Cobb County School District said.

The incident occurred at Wheeler High School. The district said a rumor had circulated of a threat made against the school, which resulted in an investigation that found the suspect in possession of a weapon.

In a statement, the district did not clarify what kind of weapon, nor did they confirm if a threat was made.

"Wheeler administration, staff, CCSD police, and District student-safety supports performed well," the district said in the statement. "All students are safe, and the school is operating on a normal schedule while CCSD police continue their investigation."

MORE HEADLINES

Mom says 5-year-old is terrified to ride bus after being dropped off in wrong neighborhood

Teen girl violently beaten at Georgia middle school; family seeks justice

Clayton County student who died had been practicing in heat, source says