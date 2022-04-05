Loaded gun found in student's bookbag at Troup County Career Center

Here are the details.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A student in LaGrange was taken into custody after officers said they found a loaded gun in the student's backpack.

11Alive reached out to police late Tuesday night and were told it happened earlier in the day at the Troup County Career Center.

Officers explained they were notified by Troup County School Administrators that they believed a student had a weapon and was on school property.

As of now, there is no information on what disciplinary action that student might face or what the intentions of the student were in the first place.