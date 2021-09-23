Student disciplined for anti-Semitic vandalism, other case unresolved, Cobb Co. superintendent says

The Cobb County School Board addressed concerns of anti-Semitic vandalism and the COVID-19 pandemic during a school board meeting Thursday.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Rabbi Daniel Dorsch said he felt the Jewish community had been heard, after he received news during the Cobb County School Board work session that a student had been disciplined for committing an act of anti-Semitic vandalism at Pope High School. The board did not offer details into the student or what kind of discipline they faced.

“We’re here to begin a dialogue and what I hope is a constructive dialogue with the school board going forward," Dorsch said. “The fact that incidents are taking place in our school systems, that means there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.”

A similar instance of graffiti at Lassiter High School remains under investigation, according to district officials. The instances happened during the high Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. A Cobb County School District spokesperson released a statement Thursday, calling the acts of vandalism unacceptable and said there is zero tolerance for them.

A large portion of the audience inside the school board work session applauded as advocates from the Jewish community pleaded their case and urged the school board to call out acts of anti-Semitism.

Dorsch said the school board was working with the Jewish community to discuss updated anti-hate curriculum and treat Jewish holidays with additional respect. More than 4,300 people signed a petition, echoing calls for the reinstatement of an adequate anti-hate curriculum.

Cobb County School District Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said the board would come up with a resolution soon, detailing how it felt about the acts of anti-Semitism.

“We have to be cautious not to let events like this draw us into a comfort zone that we forget we have responsibilities to our children to continue to eradicate hate when we see it," Dorsch said.

Board member Dr. Jaha Howard said his hope was to work to prevent such instances before they happened.

“I think it’s important that we are very strong, not just in our words but in our actions, to make sure the acts – and not just the acts – but the psychology, motivation and dangerous ideology behind those acts is rooted out," Howard said. "We have to look at all the programs we have in place. What are we doing as leadership to make sure we’re demonstrating and modeling what it’s like to respect one another?"

The COVID-19 pandemic also lingered over the discussion among school board members. Parents sounded off on mask choice versus required masks in schools. This was the first chance parents could publicly address the school board about masks since the Cobb-Douglas Board of Public Health recommended that masks be worn in schools due to a severe turn in the pandemic.

The recommendation fell in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Association of Pediatrics. However, the school board did not take any COVID-related actions during Thursday's board meeting. Masks remain optional, per the school district's superintendent.

Howard voiced his opposition to the school board meeting's agenda, after he noted the board had not discussed COVID-19 matters. The school board's rules prohibit board members from giving direct responses during work sessions. The agenda would pass on a 4-3 vote.

Howard also placed a jar of more than 1,100 pennies on a table, signifying the lives lost in Cobb County due to COVID-19.

"I just hope we can value the lives, the family members, three of them educators in Cobb County, value them more than a penny," Howard said. “We have to ask ourselves the question are we doing everything we can to keep our kids safe? We have to respect the pandemic. We have to respect this virus. We don’t have to be fearful of it, but we must respect it.”

Thursday's full statement from the Cobb County School District spokesperson is below: