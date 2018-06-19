Newly obtained warrants provided details in the arrest of a teen accused of attacking a student and two teachers at a Cobb County school.

According to officials, 18-year-old Michael Watson Green was arrested in early May on charges of felony battery of a school teacher, misdemeanor criminal trespass and two misdemeanor counts of simple battery.

Warrants suggest that around 8:40 a.m. on May 4, Green attacked a female teacher at North Cobb High School who was "in the performance of official duties." Green allegedly grabbed her by the neck and shoved her across a desk. Officials said the attack left a visible injury and redness around the teacher's neck.

The warrant said he then intentionally slammed a clothing rack in a classroom door several times before provoking and shoving a 17-year-old boy - another student at the school - and shoving another female teacher.

Bond for Green was set at $1,000 under the condition that he does not make any form of contact with victims or witnesses in the case.

