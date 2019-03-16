CALHOUN, Ga. — A teen attending a track meet in north Georgia was rushed to the hospital, Friday, after a sudden emergency.

School officials for Calhoun Schools released a statement late Friday evening explaining a teen boy from another high school "experienced a medical emergency after competing in his event."

An on-site trainer immediately responded while another person at the meet called 911. The teen has since been taken to an area hospital for treatment.

"Please join us in prayer for this young man and that he will make a full recovery," the school system said in its statement.

They also thanked the trainer along with coaches, students, parents and others who jumped in to help.

School officials haven't released the student's name or exactly what happened to him.