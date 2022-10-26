Student shot near school in Gwinnett County, district says

Here's what we know.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County Public Schools student was shot near one of its schools Wednesday, according to the school district.

In a letter to parents and guardians, Norcross High School Principal Will Bishop said one of their students was involved in the shooting incident near the high school.

"Because this is an open police investigation, I cannot share any further information," Bishop said in the letter. "I want to assure you our students are safe."

As a precautionary measure, additional school police will be placed at Norcross High Thursday morning.

"We know that students and staff may need support during this time, and I wanted to share with you steps we will be taking to serve any student who needs support," the principal said. "We notified our staff of this incident so that they are ready to help our kids, keeping an eye out for any students who are struggling. In addition, our counselors are available to help students at school."

Gwinnett County Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts said in a video on social media, they are partnering with Gwinnett Police, who are handling the investigation.

"We are supporting the immediate needs of our students, families and staff. The violence and threats of violence are happening far too frequently in our community," Watts said. "I want to be clear that gun violence in our community and around the country is unacceptable. It needs to stop. This violence is entering our schools from the larger community and we need to respond together. As a district, we are taking the necessary measures to ensure our schools are safe."

Any student involved in violence or threats of violence at its schools will face consequences, Watts said.

"We are actively hiring additional SROs," Watts added. "Our schools are continuing to review safety plans with students and staff. And most importantly, students involved in this shooting will be held accountable, which will include tribunals and criminal charges pending the investigation."

The superintendent said in the coming days, the school district will be gathering students, families, staff community leaders, faith-based organizations and lawmakers to help develop an effective solution to combat crime and keep students safe.

"We must and we will work together to solve this crisis. As a parent, I know the concern and fear, these school and community shootings can create," Watts said. "We are committed to keeping our schools safe and when we work together, I know we will be successful."

11Alive has reached out to Gwinnett Police and is working to find out more about what happened.

Brookwood High School in Gwinnett County was also placed on a soft lockdown Wednesday over a weapon concern. Police said there was "no credible threat" found.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.