Student taken into custody after bringing weapon to high school in Fayette County, principal says

The incident happened at Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Georgia. The school's principal sent a letter to parents on Thursday following the incident.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A student has been arrested after bringing a weapon to school at Sandy Creek High School in Fayette County, according to the school's principal.

Sandy Creek High School's Principal Richard Smith said in a letter to parents on Thursday that the school's administration took immediate action to investigate and secure the weapon. The student has been taken into custody by law enforcement. There were no injuries to students or staff as a result of the incident, Smith said.

"I want to commend the students who provided the information to our administration," he said. "Thanks to their diligent efforts, we were able to act quickly to protect the safety of our school community."

Smith encourages parents to talk to their kids about the seriousness of bringing a weapon to school. Smith stressed the importance of students reporting anything they see or hear that could threaten the safety of students and staff. He said that these incidents can "carry life-long detrimental consequences."

"Protecting everyone’s safety is a top priority and it takes all of us working together to ensure that Sandy Creek High is a safe place for learning and working," Smith said.