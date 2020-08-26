Students get into altercation after bringing Trump flags to Bartow County high school

School officials said in a statement that the behavior is not and will not be tolerated on school grounds.

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — An altercation took place at Cass High School in Bartow County on Wednesday morning, after a group of students brought flags supporting President Donald Trump to school, and another group took offense.

Video posted to Facebook on Wednesday by Bartow News & Emergencies alluded to fights that were taking place at the school as a result of the flags.

"This type of behavior, which distracts from the learning environment, is not and will not be tolerated on school grounds," Bartow County School System spokesperson Alisha Evans said in a statement to 11Alive News. "Disciplinary action has been taken to ensure compliance with Bartow County School System's Code of Conduct and high standards of behavior."

11Alive also asked Evans about masks and social distancing as it relates to students and staff in the Bartow County Schools.

Evans said masks are not mandated in the Bartow County system.

According to the school system's website, "while masks are not required, they are "highly encouraged" in areas where social distancing is not possible.

As of Wednesday afternoon, state data indicated that Bartow County has had 2,325 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.