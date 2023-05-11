Students pepper-sprayed at McNair High School, DeKalb County Fire says

Currently, it is not known how many students were peppered-spray or what led up to the incident.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Some students at McNair High School were treated after being pepper-sprayed at school, according to DeKalb County Fire officials.

Currently, it is not known how many students were peppered sprayed or what led up to the incident, only that "several students were involved in a physical altercation that resulted in the use of OC (oleoresin capsicum) spray to regain control," according to a statement issued by a district spokesperson.

Emergency medical staff arrived at the school to treat the students there, the spokesperson said. No one was seriously hurt.

District police officers and school administrators are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

