ATLANTA — A recent study named Georgia State as the 39th safest school in the country.

Despite several incidents near the GSU campus - which sits in the heart of Downtown Atlanta over the years - the institution is one of three in the state being recognized by "A Secure Life."

After a spike in robberies around Georgia Tech's campus in 2018 and four people being shot near Atlanta University Center library last week, students say they try to remain alert on campus and said they feel very safe at school.

"The numbers may say one thing, people may feel one way, but if the numbers are saying it then it makes me feel a little bit safer, but I'm still going to be aware of my surroundings," sophomore Tyrick Wynn said.

The study analyzed 11 years’ worth of crime data for hundreds of public and nonprofit colleges in the U.S. They focused on data from four-year schools that offer student housing and have an average yearly enrollment of 10,000 students or more. The list includes the 100 colleges that had the lowest rates of property crime from 2007 through 2017.

Savannah College of Art & Design's Savannah campus came in at No. 25, Kennesaw State was ranked 14th and University of North Georgia in Dahlonega took the No. 4 spot.

At GSU, seniors we talked with have few safety concerns on campus.

"We have a really great campus culture here where everyone is really, really aware of what is going on, so since they're aware when something or if something happens, or just walking to class we get e-mails about this happened," Kofo Durojaye, a senior at GSU said.

11Alive has reported on recent crimes near GSU, including a shooting in January on nearby Edgewood Avenue and student being robbed and carjacked near campus in April, but back on campus, students say the combination of GSU Police and Atlanta Police gives them a sense of security.

"I don't really have any concern over my safety because I don't see much of anything else aside from those few lingering around," GSU senior Donovan Mattox said.

The numbers A Secure Life crunched also found that nationwide, burglaries, robberies and vehicle thefts on campuses have dropped significantly over the past 15 years.

And even though GSU received a high ranking, students are hoping the university can still find room for improvement.

"Maybe other departments are doing somethings correct that we aren't that we may even want to consider to boost that 39 to a 1, or a top 10. That kind of thing," Mattox said.

Students say when walking on campus at night, they make sure to travel in groups or ask for police escorts.

This nationwide survey found in 2016 that 42 percent of reported on campus crimes were burglaries.

Touro College in New York was ranked as the safest campus in America.

