Atlanta summer youth employment program continues this year | What to expect

Last year, over thousands of young people were able to be paid in employment and internship opportunities across the metro.

ATLANTA — Mayor Andre Dickens is now continuing a program that helped thousands of Atlanta's youth get a job over the summer months.

The Summer Youth Employment Program was first announced to help keep children in the city off the streets. The mayor is asking the community in their help in employing the youth, in Friday's press release.

Atlanta's mayor first mentioned the program in this year's State of the City address.

The program had success last year. Dickens stated in his State of the City address that at least 3,000 young people made over the federal minimum wage during the time in the program.

He said he hopes the city hires more kids this year, citing his own experiences growing up in metro Atlanta.

“It wasn't too long ago that I was just a kid from Adamsville looking for a chance to and I'm committed to creating opportunities for young people across this city," Dickens said.

Officials said the program is open to young people ages 14 to 24. The program is supposed to help adolescents develop work-related skills and explore new career opportunities.

The mayor said that this year's program will include more experiences in film, STEM, financial literacy, entertainment and more.

"Together, we can move Atlanta forward by intentionally investing in our youngest populations," the mayor added.

Young people and employers are encouraged to register for the program here.