Summerhill Publix will reopen following parking garage crane collapse

ATLANTA — An Atlanta Publix will reopen Saturday following a partial collapse at the store's parking garage.

Publix Super Markets announced its Summerhill grocery store will have regular store hours starting Sept. 9. Doors will open at 7 a.m. at 572 Hank Aaron Drive.

The store was closed on Sept. 3, according to the company, after a portion of the parking garage collapsed.

Firefighters said that on Sept. 2, a crane was driven up the second floor of a parking garage when it fell, rupturing a water line and causing a diesel leak. One person was hurt.

Branch Properties, the company that owns the shopping center where Publix is housed, said "an unauthorized person unaffiliated with ownership" ignored the weight limit signs - likely prompting the partial collapse.

Publix said the parking structure has been cleared as safe after it was evaluated by engineers from Branch Properties, The City of Atlanta and a non-affiliated third-party engineer.

"The affected part of the parking structure will remain closed during repairs," a statement from Publix said.

As one of the only grocery stores in what's nearly a food desert, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was determined to find a solution and pushed to help the supermarket reopen.