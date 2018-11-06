ATLANTA - Thousands of millennial women gathered this past Friday and Saturday at Atlanta’s America’s Mart for Summit 21 hosted by 21ninety.com.

The women’s conference consisted of two days of empowerment for several different tracks. Attendees learned about money, beauty, and the impact that they can make on their communities around the country.

Ke'la Walker served as the Mistress of Ceremonies as guest enjoyed several inspirational talkback sessions and speeches by A-List influencers of their respected fields. Angela Rye, Sarah Jakes Roberts, Myleik Teele, Symone Sanders, Ashly Blaine Featherston, Lilly Workneh, Karen Civil, Zim Ugochukwu, Elise Durham, and Jai Ferrell are a few of the women that graced the stages of Summit 21.

Don’t worry if you are suffering from FOMO, Summit 21 is expected to be back in Atlanta next year.

Summit 21 in Atlanta

