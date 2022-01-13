30 displaced as fire destroys Gwinnett apartments

It happened at Summit at Dawson Apartments around 1:30 a.m. off Chase Lane in Norcross.

NORCROSS, Ga. — Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a large apartment fire early Thursday morning.

It happened at Summit at Dawson Apartments around 1:30 a.m. off Chase Lane in Norcross.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire in two second floor apartments, according to fire spokesman Tommy Rutledge. The building was evacuated when fire crews arrived and no injuries were reported. One dog was unaccounted for, however.

Two apartment units had heavy fire damage and two others had smoke and water damage, Rutledge said.