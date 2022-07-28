49-year-old Aaron Lucas was last known to be at the Greyhound bus station in Atlanta on or around Friday, July 22.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police and family are asking for the public's help to find missing Sumter man last known to be at an Atlanta bus station.

49-year-old Aaron Lucas was last known to be at the Southeastern Greyhound bus station in Atlanta on or around Friday, July 22, 2022, according to deputies with the Craighead County Sheriff's Department in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Lucas, described as a 49-year-old man who stands 5-feet, 8-inches tall, is bald. Family says he has a small black mole under his right eye. He also has a tattoo down one arm saying 'Aariana' and one that says 'Marquis' on the other arm.

According to family, Lucas was working for Thompson Industrial Services, a Sumter company, in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Deputies confirm that Lucas, who was working outside, had a heat stroke on the worksite on July 21 and was taken to NEA Baptism Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro.

Lucas was reportedly released on July 22 to a Thompson Industrial employee, who took him to the local Greyhound station and provided him a bus ticket to get back home to Sumter, South Carolina.

According to deputies, Lucas left the bus station in Jonesboro, and made all the stops through Atlanta, Georgia. He was last known to be at the Southeastern Greyhound bus station.

News 19 has reached out to Thompson Industrial Services for comment, but have not heard back yet.