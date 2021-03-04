Midlands woman celebrates 101st birthday

At the age of 101, Mrs. Anderson says she still does her daily exercises every night before bed.

SUMTER, S.C. — A Midlands woman celebrated her 101st birthday this week.

Katie Anderson of Sumter turned 101-years-old on Friday! She celebrated with family a party at Shoney’s last Friday, a week ahead of her actual birthday.

Mrs. Anderson was married to Henry Anderson for 76 years before he passed away in 2011. Her family tells us she never never had children of her own but her nieces and nephews say, "We are her children."

Her family says "Aunt Katie" attended Lincoln High School in Sumter before working as a seamstress for 20 years.

Mrs. Anderson has been a faithful members of Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Denzel for over 80 years!

At the age of 101, Mrs. Anderson says she still does her daily exercises every night before bed.