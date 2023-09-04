High winds complicate a successful Easter Sunday atop Stone Mountain

Stone Mountain Park Rangers shutdown Skyride after 6:30 a.m.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Every year people come from all around to Stone Mountain Park to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ by ascending to the mountaintop, but the way they were able to get up the mountain changed because of the weather.

Park Rangers told 11Alive high winds kept some people away from the Easter Sunday Sunrise Service on top of Stone Mountain.

Visitors could take a skyride to the mountain top service when the park gates opened at 3 a.m., but skyride operator Jim Boldman told us that by 6:30 a.m. anyone wanting to attend the service had to walk up the mountain due to the high winds.

“When the wind starts to get around 30 miles per hour we start taking people down. Once we get everybody down, we close the skyride," Boldman said. "If it ever gets to 30 miles per hour at that particular time we shut it down completely."

Emily Brown braved the wind and cold temperatures to celebrate Easter at the top of Stone Mountain.

“I think its cool like climbing all the way up and then being able to celebrate together and be together as a family and have everyone else here with us," Brown said.

Park officials started bringing people down from the mountaintop when winds reached 25 miles per hour. The skyride carries 80 people at a time.

Despite this year’s challenges, Easter service on Stone Mountain was still a success for the yearly gathering.

Park Rangers said almost 2,000 people came out for the sunrise service.