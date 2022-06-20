Person shot outside northwest Atlanta recording studio, police say

The studio is owned by Atlanta rapper T.I. and has clients such as Justin Bieber, Skrillex, Jennifer Hudson and Young Thug.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police responded to a recording studio in northwest Atlanta early Monday morning after they said a person was shot.

It happened at Super Sound Studios off Trabert Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

The victim told officers he was sitting in his vehicle at the location when another vehicle approached. He told them two men got out of the vehicle and started shooting at his car, grazing him. The suspects left the scene after shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition and the investigation is ongoing.

According to the studio's website, it is owned by Atlanta rapper T.I. and has clients such as Justin Bieber, Skrillex, Jennifer Hudson and Young Thug. It used to be called Silent Sound.