Atlanta Police release surveillance video of 4 persons of interest in connection to Westside Atlanta shooting

Investigators previously said they believe the shooting took place after an argument over a blocked car parked at the Odyssey Lounge & Restaurant Saturday morning.

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report.

Atlanta Police homicide detectives released surveillance video of four persons of interest in connection to a shooting in Westside Atlanta early Saturday morning.

Investigators previously said they believe the shooting occurred after an argument over a blocked car parked at the Odyssey Lounge & Restaurant at 1015 West Marietta St. around 3:15 a.m.

One person was killed, and two others were injured in the shooting, APD said.

Joseph Smith, 30, was killed in the shooting. Investigators found Smith at the scene at West Marietta Street. A second victim was found shot in the foot at a QuikTrip on Howell Mill Road. Additionally, a third victim was grazed by a bullet.

Detectives are working to identify and talk to two men and two women in the surveillance video.

The video shows the four persons of interest getting out of a blue convertible before entering a building. The video then appears to show an incident between one of the men and a security guard.

You can watch the surveillance video that APD released below.