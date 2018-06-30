ATLANTA — Surveillance video released from the airport shows the beginning of what turned into a serious security breach at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Tuesday evening.

It was around 4:40 Tuesday evening when police said 19-year-old Jhryin Jones jumped across a fence surrounding a taxiway at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to a Delta flight that had just landed from Miami.

But before that, the incident report indicated witnesses saw Jones acting strangely way before that.

According to the report, witnesses saw Jones jump onto several parked cars at a nearby construction site, before he allegedly yelled," I'm going to kill y'all. I'm going to blow this place up. Trust nobody. You better believe me!"

After that, witnesses said the 19-year-old ran across Sullivan Road and entered the secure area by scaling the fence.

From a distance, Jones didn't look like much of a threat. But moments later, video shows him take off down a grassy hill, building up enough momentum to hop a fence off Sullivan Road, which boarders airport property.

A short time later, Delta passengers recorded this video of Jones on the tarmac, wearing only his underwear and yelling at the plane.

It's unclear at what point Jones ditched his clothes and ran across the runway.

Jones was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, public indecency and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Police said it appeared he was under the influence of narcotics and was "delusional" at the time of his arrest.

