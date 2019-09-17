WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A surviving 98-year-old World War II veteran, who was a B-17 pilot and prisoner of war, was presented with the Department of Defense's Prisoner of War Medal for his service during the Second World War.

Lt. Col. Crawford Hicks was presented with the medal by former Air Force Chief of Staff General Norton Schwartz during an Air Force birthday celebration at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins.

“Lt. Col. Crawford Hicks is the definition of an American hero,” said Sen. David Perdue (R-GA). “Like so many others in the Greatest Generation, Mr. Hicks answered the call of duty and fought valiantly to protect his county. Our service members have dedicated their time and abilities to uphold our way of life in America, and it is our duty to always honor their sacrifices."

Hicks was born on February 21, 1921, and enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1942. He served as an aircraft commander and squadron flight leader during WWII. In May 1944, Hicks’ B-17 was shot down over Germany.

“I was thrilled to receive this medal,” Hicks said. “This was the first medal that was ever presented to me; I’ve never had one pinned on before. I am very appreciative.”

Hicks was then held as a prisoner of war at Stalag Luft III until his camp was liberated by General George Patton in April 1945.

Upon learning that Hicks had not received his POW medal, Sen. Perdue's office contacted the Air Force on Hicks' behalf and provided documentation to justify his eligibility.

“Seeing Lt. Col. Hicks receive the POW medal at the Air Force’s 72nd birthday celebration is one of the highlights of my life,” said Col. (retired) Les Arent, the Middle Georgia Chapter of the Military Officers’ Association of America’s designated representative at the event.

Hicks retired from the military in 1966 after more than two decades of service.

MORE HEADLINES |

Family identifies 2 teens accused in attempted robbery who were killed

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek undergoing chemotherapy again after setback in cancer battle

Wounded soldiers from Georgia bases to participate in 101-mile bike ride

3 masked teens shot to death outside Conyers home, sheriff says







