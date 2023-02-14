What we know about Doraville officer accused of covering up missing 16-year-old's death

The teen's body was found last week. Five days later, the officer was arrested.

NORCROSS, Ga. — A family is in shock after learning former Doraville police officer Miles Bryant was arrested in connection with the death of Susana Morales. The 16-year-old went missing six months ago.

“It’s unbelievable honestly, there is no words that I can say to explain it,” said Jasmine Morales, Susana’s sister. “It sucks that it took so long but I guess with him being an officer has something to do with that."

Susana was reported missing on July 26, 2022. Surveillance video from that night shows her walking down Singleton Lane in the direction of her home before she disappeared. Her body was found by the Gwinnett-Barrow county line in Dacula last week. On Monday, investigators announced Bryant's arrest, accusing him of concealing the teen's death.

Court records indicate Bryant lived near Morales' home. But according to jail booking info, he has a second address in Norcross.

11Alive's Bobeth Yates spoke with neighbors in the area to learn more about Bryant.

One of those neighbors shared cell phone videos, showing what they described as investigators collecting a bed sheet from Bryant's personal car. In one of the videos, his police car was being towed away.

“It’s hard to put my mind around it right now, that’s this person who lived in this complex did that,” said another resident who asked not to disclose her identity out of fear of retaliation. That neighbor says while she didn’t know Bryant personally he has introduced himself several times as a police officer who also moonlights as security at the complex.

Neighbors said Byrant’s demeanor during the past six months wasn't alarming.

“He was very normal, just smiling laughing, living his life," the neighbor said. "Poor baby laid out in a field somewhere. Are you serious, how can you be that cold-hearted? How is somebody that cold-hearted?”