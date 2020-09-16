Sheriff: Fleeing suspect abandons winning lottery ticket

CANTON, Ga. — A suspect in Georgia left his good luck behind when he abandoned a winning lottery ticket while fleeing sheriff’s deputies.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the man had a Georgia Lottery scratch game card worth $100 when he ran away during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 on Monday.
Sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Jay Baker confirmed the man, 33-year-old Shaun David Jones, was later taken into custody. The lottery ticket was in a backpack that also had methamphetamine.
Jones was later charged with possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of an officer. His bond was set at more than $5,800. He remains in jail.