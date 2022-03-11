Man accused of killing 2 people in Forsyth County home invasion arrested, authorities say

Authorities said the 34-year-old man is in custody.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The manhunt for a suspect accused of killing two people in a violent home invasion in Forsyth County has come to an end.

Authorities said the 34-year-old man is in custody. He was arrested before 6 p.m. in Roswell with the help of local authorities there.

"He is no longer a threat to our community," Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said in a news release.

He is accused of breaking into a home off Tidwell Circle in Alpharetta Thursday morning. Forsyth County authorities said a shooting also took place.

Geovani Cruz, 21, and Ivan Cordero, 35, died in the incident. A 17-year-old was also shot but their injuries were not life-threatening, authorities said.

Law enforcement said the Norcross man had multiple active warrants for his arrest, including home invasion, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.