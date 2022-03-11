Man accused of killing 2 people in Forsyth County home invasion arrested, authorities say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The manhunt for a suspect accused of killing two people in a violent home invasion in Forsyth County has come to an end.
Authorities said the 34-year-old man is in custody. He was arrested before 6 p.m. in Roswell with the help of local authorities there.
"He is no longer a threat to our community," Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said in a news release.
He is accused of breaking into a home off Tidwell Circle in Alpharetta Thursday morning. Forsyth County authorities said a shooting also took place.
Geovani Cruz, 21, and Ivan Cordero, 35, died in the incident. A 17-year-old was also shot but their injuries were not life-threatening, authorities said.
Law enforcement said the Norcross man had multiple active warrants for his arrest, including home invasion, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said the man also tried to break into the same home last month. He does not have legal citizenship status and has been previously deported, according to authorities.