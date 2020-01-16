ATLANTA — Police are on the search for a suspect who burglarized a northwest Atlanta auto shop overnight.
Atlanta Police said it happened shortly after midnight on Thursday at Braxton Automotive located on Howell Mill Road.
The suspect used a brick to break the glass and stole a laptop and toolbox, according to authorities.
Officials have yet to release any details on the suspect.
