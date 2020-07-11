Suspect dead, GBI investigating police-involved shooting in Lilburn

Officers on scene found a woman in the back yard of the residence.

LILBURN, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police said one man is dead following a police-involved shooting, which resulted from a domestic-related incident.

Police were called to a home on Bent Willow Drive after neighbors reported a domestic dispute Saturday morning. Officers on scene found a woman in the back yard of the residence.



While on scene the suspect exited the residence, presented a firearm, and went back inside. The suspect shot inside the residence, as he barricaded inside. Uniform officers attempted negotiations with the suspect but were unsuccessful, according to police.

The Gwinnett County SWAT team was activated and responded to the scene. During the incident the suspect fired shots on several occasions while inside the residence.

The SWAT negotiators attempted to resolve the issue peacefully, police said in a release.

The suspect exited the residence and shot at SWAT officers. An officer returned fire and the suspect was struck.



SWAT officers immediately rendered aid to the suspect. Paramedics were nearby and responded to the scene quickly. The suspect was deceased at the scene.

Georgia Bureau of Investigations announced on Twitter that the shooting is under investigation, and agents are gathering more details.