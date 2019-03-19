ATLANTA — Police say they have detained the possible gunman behind a deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta, Monday night.

It happened in the 1800 block of Newman Place NW minutes before 10 p.m.

According to Atlanta Police, when officers got to the scene, they found a someone dead at the home.

Police were able to arrested the suspected gunman, but did not release any more details as to what led up to the fatal shooting.

Homicide detectives went to the scene, and the case is now under investigation.

