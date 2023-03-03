Gwinnett Police working to identify suspect who allegedly shot man in head, they say

A 22-year-old Texas man was killed in the November shooting on Estates Court.

NORCROSS, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are looking for a suspect in a November Norcross homicide that left a 22-year-old dead.

Police said the suspect was seen at the scene of the homicide on Estates Court where the shooting took place at 6:45 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene on Nov. 27, they found 22-year-old Alinton Joel Rivieria-Zuniga alive, but he had been shot in the head.

Officials said Rivieria-Zuniga was taken to a local hospital. He died two days later.

The suspect got away in a maroon Nissan Pathfinder when he left the scene, according to police.

Authorities said they believe the suspect has used the name Brayan Duarte and Brayan Sanchez.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300. Those who would like to remain anonymous can online here.

