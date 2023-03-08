Police identify suspect in Clayton County homicide

Devante Watson has been identified as the suspect in a Friday homicide. The 21-year-old is currently in custody for charges not connected to the shooting.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have identified the 21-year-old suspect possibly involved in a homicide that happened Friday afternoon.

Devonte Watson was identified as a suspect after police were called to a shooting at the 5300 block of Riverdale Road near Norman Drive.

Just after 1:30 p.m., police arrived on scene and found Eric Crane. The 57-year-old was shot several times, police said.

Crane was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between the Crane and another man believed to be Watson. They did not know each other, according to the department.

Witnesses said they saw a man shoot Crane several times before fleeing in a car.

An arrest warrant was issued for Watson Monday for malice murder and possession of a weapon during a crime.

Currently, Watson is being held in the Fulton County jail on charges not connected to the shooting. Those charges include aggravated assault, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment and firearm or knife possession.