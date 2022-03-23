Suspect killed after shooting incident at Banks County home with deputies, sheriff says

This is a developing story.

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect is dead after a shooting incident involving deputies at a home in Banks County, according to the sheriff's office.

The Banks County Sheriff's Office said no deputies were injured in the incident and it has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation of what happened.

At this time, the sheriff's office has not yet released details of where the incident took place or how the suspect was killed. The sheriff's office said the scene remains active at this time.

"Details of this investigation will be forthcoming from the GBI once their investigation is complete," the Banks County Sheriff wrote in a Facebook post.