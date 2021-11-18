Suspect left belongings behind in SUV baby Blaise was taken in: Police

Police have released new images of belongings they said the suspect who took 1-year-old Blaise Barnett may have left behind.

ATLANTA — Clarkston Police believe items left inside the SUV that was stolen in Clarkston with a 1-year-old inside may belong to the suspect.

Blaise Barnett was reported missing in the early morning hours on Wednesday, Nov. 10. He was finally reunited with his family more than 36 hours after he was discovered in a woman's van parked in her driveway.

But before that took place, several law enforcement agencies working the case, including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, used their resources to try to find the missing child and the SUV.

Just hours later that same morning, authorities found the family's 2002 Ford Explorer in an abandoned lot behind the Brannon Hill Apartments with no car seat or boy inside. However, police said the suspect(s) left behind some belongings instead.

New photos released Thursday from the Clarkston Police Department show a pair of denim shorts with the word "Caution" stitched on red cloth trim, a black plastic grocery bag, and a black-and-blue Altec Lansing Bluetooth speaker.

According to Clarkston Police, the vehicle and belongings were processed at the GBI Headquarters, and the items pictured do not belong to the family.

The following Thursday afternoon, a woman was shocked when she walked outside of her Rogers Street home and found the child, who was at the center of the Amber Alert released the day prior, crawling on the floor of her van.

After being treated at a local hospital, he was back in the care of his family members.

"I’m feeling great, guys! Speechless!" Blaise's mother, Deonna Bray, said when they were reunited.

Police are still looking for clues to find more information on the moments leading up to Blaise's disappearance.