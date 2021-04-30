'Ingredients are consistent with toothpaste' | Suspicious envelope found at Cobb County Courthouse non-threatening

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Fire officials said a suspicious envelope was found in the Cobb County Courthouse's Superior Court Building that prompted an evacuation Friday afternoon.
The Hazardous Materials team determined the substance in the envelope contained ingredients "consistent with toothpaste."
Cobb County Sheriff will follow-up with the investigation.
Around 12:30 p.m., Cobb Fire officials said Cobb County deputies isolated the suspicious envelope and evacuated the immediate area.
Officials said four people, who were potentially exposed, were evaluated and the person who carried the envelope was decontaminated and transported elsewhere per safety precautions.