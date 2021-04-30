'Ingredients are consistent with toothpaste' | Suspicious envelope found at Cobb County Courthouse non-threatening

The Hazardous Materials team determined the substance in the envelope contained ingredients "consistent with toothpaste."

The contents of the letter were non-threatening and the substance of the ingredients are consistent with toothpaste. @CobbSheriff will be conducting the follow-up investigation. — Cobb County Fire (@cobbcountyfire) April 30, 2021

Cobb County Sheriff will follow-up with the investigation.

Around 12:30 p.m., Cobb Fire officials said Cobb County deputies isolated the suspicious envelope and evacuated the immediate area.

Officials said four people, who were potentially exposed, were evaluated and the person who carried the envelope was decontaminated and transported elsewhere per safety precautions.