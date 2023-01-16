Man killed in 'suspicious' house fire: Fayette County deputies

Deputies said the fire broke out at Porter Road just before 2 a.m.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead after a “suspicious” house fire broke out in Fayette County, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said the fire broke out at Porter Road just before 2 a.m. The home was fully engulfed, according to a Facebook post from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

One man was found dead in the fire. Fayette County deputies and the State Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.