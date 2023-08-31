Suspicious package reported outside Atlanta airport international terminal, police say

The suspicious item was located on 1600 Maynard H. Jackson Jr. Boulevard.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Police say they have cleared the package. Amid ongoing traffic delays, see the bottom of this story for information to help if you're running late.

Police are investigating a suspicious package reported near an Atlanta airport terminal.

The suspicious package was located on 1600 Maynard H. Jackson Jr. Boulevard, with the airport saying in a social media post the package was found outside the Maynard H. Jackson International Terminal.

They added that traffic on the roadway leading to the terminal is being blocked at the moment.

Authorities said that their Explosive Ordinance Division is on the scene to investigate the incident.

The 11Alive SkyTracker is flying over the scene to gather more information.

No other details were released. Cancellation and delay information at Flight Aware did not indicate an impact on flights themselves. There was a low number of departure cancellations (four) though scattered delays for some international flights, including to Paris, Manchester and London in the UK and Frankfurt in Germany.

What you can do if you're an affected traveler

One option is to go through the normal ticketing and security of the domestic terminals and then take the Plane Train the full length of its route to the international terminal.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.