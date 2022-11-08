Cobb County courthouse evacuated as authorities investigate suspicious substance, officials say

Here is what we know.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating reports of a suspicious substance found inside the Cobb County courthouse on Thursday afternoon, a Cobb County spokesperson said.

According to the Marietta Fire Department, a person in the mailroom was opening a letter when a powder substance fell out of the envelope. When Marietta Fire units arrived, the person had self-evacuated out of the building, a spokesperson told 11Alive.

The person that opened the letter is being monitored, but is not experiencing any issues, according to Marietta Fire.

The building was evacuated as a safety precaution, and Marietta Fire units are still on scene testing the substance, a spokesperson said.

Some roads around the courthouse complex near the Marietta Square are closed, according to a statement on Cobb County's official Twitter page.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

