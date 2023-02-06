Powder substance in IRS mailroom forces hazmat call, evacuation

This is a developing story.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews were on the scene of a suspicious package that contained a powder substance at the Internal Revenue Service on Monday afternoon.

DeKalb County fire officials said the package was located in the mailroom along the 4800 block of Buford Highway around 2 p.m.

The hazardous materials team tested the powder and determined it to to be sodium carbonate. They said this is a common household chemical found in toothpaste, bubble bath and other products.

It's not clear why the substance was sent to their offices.

There were no injuries and the building was evacuated during the investigation.

