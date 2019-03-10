ATLANTA — Three City Hall employees had to be checked out after coming in contact with a suspicious substance, Thursday.

Atlanta Fire officials said crews responded to the building just after 4:30 p.m. after someone there found a white powder substance inside an envelope that was delivered to City Hall. Officials notified Homeland Security and Atlanta Fire's hazmat and decontamination teams responded, as is protocol.

The three workers who handled the envelope reported feeling "tingling" on their hands. They are now being "contained" so that they can be checked out.

Officials haven't yet confirmed what exactly the powder was, but hazmat teams will test the substance to determine whether it was anything dangerous.

Fire officials said the building - which houses several departments including the Department of Watershed, the Municipal Court and others - was never evacuated, because the situation was isolated to one department. Officials noted that the envelope wasn't addressed to anyone in particular.

"Right now there's no reason and no panic for anyone in the building and those folks are still working and free to leave whenever they want to," said Sgt. Cortez Stafford with Atlanta Fire Rescue.

Central Avenue going north from Trinity is blocked off because of the number of emergency responders. At this time, they don't have a timeline on when the scene will be clear.

Police said the investigation is "just beginning."

