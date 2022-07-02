Suspicious package found outside Fulton County Courthouse, authorities investigating

Several roads in the area are closed to traffic.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are surrounding the Fulton County Courthouse Monday morning after a "suspicious package" was spotted nearby.

Tracy Flanagan with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Atlanta Police officers were called to investigate the package near an Underground Atlanta parking deck located at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Pryor Street.

Right now, no one is allowed in or out of the Justice Center Complex as a precaution, Flanagan said. There are also several closed roadways around the Fulton County County Courthouse and Fulton County Government Center:

Old Alabama and Pryor Street

Pryor Street and MLK

Wall and Pryor

The Monday morning road closures are causing major backups and traffic delays, according to the Fulton County Emergency Management Agency. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Flanagan said the roads will remain closed until officials can clear the scene. Atlanta Police said they are helping to divert traffic.

Just hours ago, authorities were called to investigate a firebomb that was thrown into the southwest Atlanta law office of Fulton County commissioner Marvin Arrington on Fairburn Road Sunday night.