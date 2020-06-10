SUV crash caught on camera shows why drivers shouldn't rush

"RED LIGHTS mean stop,” the department posted in a Facebook message.

DULUTH, Ga. — Duluth Police have issued a public service announcement cautioning drivers who rush red lights.

In a traffic cam video posted to their Facebook page, a clip shows an SUV that refused to stop at a red light before being impacted by a red vehicle.

The SUV spins and topples over leaving the entire vehicle damaged.

“Our citywide camera technology assisted the responding officer to determine who was at fault in this crash. The black SUV was determined to be at fault by not stopping at the red light,” the advisory continued.

Duluth PD, says stopping at the red light a simple request that could save lives and reduce accidents.

“Those few extra seconds gained by not stopping are not worth the damage, injury, or even death to you or the other driver,” the statement concluded.