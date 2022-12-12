x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

66-year-old Georgia man to serve 5 years in prison after selling fake workers' compensation insurance

The 66-year-old worked out of his Suwanee home where he sold fake certificates of insurance for workers' compensation to business owners since 2018.
Credit: AP
The gavel at the Norris Legislative Chamber in the State Capitol on the opening day of the Nebraska legislative session, in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Walton County jury sentenced a 66-year-old man to five years in prison after selling fake insurance to business owners. 

The Georgia State Board of Workers' Compensation's Enforcement Division said they investigated the man for two years. 

The 66-year-old worked out of his Suwanee home where he sold fake certificates of insurance for workers' compensation coverage since 2018, the agency said. 

After investigators looked into the case, they found that none of his clients were insured.

This isn't his first time scamming business owners. The agency stated he was convicted of felony counts of Insurance fraud and theft by deception in Gwinnett County. 

The agency said the investigation revealed the man had stolen "hundreds of thousands of dollars" from victims.

The businesses who accepted the insurance coverage still had to pay additional charges and had to cover any damages to employees who were uninsured because of their employer.  

The Enforcement Division said business owners can check the verification of workers’ compensation insurance coverage here

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Sandy Springs officer bikes 1K miles to end trafficking

Before You Leave, Check This Out