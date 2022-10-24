Tractor trailer carrying liquid nitrogen crashes in Suwanee; Hazmat crew responding

Suwanee Police said no leaks have been reported at this time.

SUWANEE, Ga. — A tractor trailer carrying liquid nitrogen has crashed in Suwanee Monday, police said. It happened near McGinnis Ferry Road and Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

The police department said the crash also involved a passenger vehicle. One person reported injuries.

Suwanee Police said no leaks have been reported. Gwinnett County Fire Hazmat is en route to the scene.

The westbound side of McGinnis Ferry Road at Peachtree Industrial Blvd will be closed until the vehicles are removed.